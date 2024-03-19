Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Shaitaan saw a massive drop on its second Monday and clocked in ₹3 crore, as per early estimates. The Bollywood movie earlier saw a 14.71% jump in numbers on its second Sunday, earning ₹9.75 crore net in India.

The supernatural movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, earned ₹5.05 crore net in the domestic market on the second Friday. It saw a 68.32% jump the following day and earned ₹8.5 crore net in India on the second Saturday.

Shaitaan earned ₹14.75 crore net on its release day, March 8, in the domestic market. The supernatural horror-thriller saw a 27.12% growth on the first Saturday and earned ₹18.75 crore net.

It saw a 9.33% growth on the first Sunday, earning ₹20.5 crore net. The movie made ₹79.75 crore net in India in its first week.

On the first Monday, too, the move saw a significant dip in numbers and managed to earn ₹7.25 crore. However, it has remained steady ever since. On Tuesday, the movie minted ₹6.5 crore. On Wednesday, it did a business of ₹6.25 crore. It earned ₹5.75 crore on Thursday.

Shaitaan worldwide collection

With ₹23.5 crore coming from the overseas market and ₹121.5 crore from India’s gross collection, the movie has managed to mint ₹145 crore in the first 11 days of its release.

Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, is a remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. The movie was made with a budget of ₹65 crore, as per media reports.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!