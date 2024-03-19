Active Stocks
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 supernatural movie mints ₹145 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: The supernatural movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, has minted ₹145 crore worldwide

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: The supernatural movie stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj. (Screengrab from YouTube/Panorama Music)Premium
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: The supernatural movie stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Shaitaan saw a massive drop on its second Monday and clocked in 3 crore, as per early estimates. The Bollywood movie earlier saw a 14.71% jump in numbers on its second Sunday, earning 9.75 crore net in India.

The supernatural movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, earned 5.05 crore net in the domestic market on the second Friday. It saw a 68.32% jump the following day and earned 8.5 crore net in India on the second Saturday.

Shaitaan earned 14.75 crore net on its release day, March 8, in the domestic market. The supernatural horror-thriller saw a 27.12% growth on the first Saturday and earned 18.75 crore net. 

It saw a 9.33% growth on the first Sunday, earning 20.5 crore net. The movie made 79.75 crore net in India in its first week.

On the first Monday, too, the move saw a significant dip in numbers and managed to earn 7.25 crore. However, it has remained steady ever since. On Tuesday, the movie minted 6.5 crore. On Wednesday, it did a business of 6.25 crore. It earned 5.75 crore on Thursday.

Shaitaan worldwide collection

With 23.5 crore coming from the overseas market and 121.5 crore from India’s gross collection, the movie has managed to mint 145 crore in the first 11 days of its release.

Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, is a remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. The movie was made with a budget of 65 crore, as per media reports.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 19 Mar 2024, 09:53 AM IST
