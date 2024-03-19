Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 supernatural movie mints ₹145 crore worldwide
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: The supernatural movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, has minted ₹145 crore worldwide
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Shaitaan saw a massive drop on its second Monday and clocked in ₹3 crore, as per early estimates. The Bollywood movie earlier saw a 14.71% jump in numbers on its second Sunday, earning ₹9.75 crore net in India.
