Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from bowling in competitions approved by International Cricket Council (ICC). The development comes in after the Bangladesh all-rounder was banned by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for an illegal bowling action. The ban comes at a crucial time for Bangladesh as it prepares for the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled for February next year.

The development of Shakib's ban on bowling in international and domestic matches was confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). It said that the star all-rounder will take the bowling reassessment test soon.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been informed that national team allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in competitions under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). As a result, Shakib is also suspended from bowling in domestic cricket competitions outside Bangladesh and in international cricket," a BCB statement read.

“Should the results of this (reassessment) analysis clear his action, Shakib will be permitted to bowl in international cricket and in domestic cricket competitions under the jurisdiction of all national cricket federations,” it added. Despite the ban, Shakib will be eligible to play matches, though he can bat and field but cannot bowl.

Shakib Al Hasan in 2024 Year 2024 hasn't gone well for Shakib. His international career took a different turn after his political involvement as a Member of Parliament for the Awami League government. Unfortunately, the political party was dissolved recently.

