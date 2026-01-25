Shakib Al Hasan set for international comeback? BCB opens door for former captain

Bangladesh Cricket Board's senior officials have opened the way for former star all-rounder Shakib al Hasan's comeback in the national side. The left-handed all-rounder had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024 but last month announced that he would like to reverse that decision.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) senior official Amzad Hossain in a recent statement said that Shakib could play again.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Hossain said, "The board has taken a unanimous decision that if Shakib al Hasan's availability, fitness and accessibility allow it — and if he can be present at the venue where matches are played — then the board and the selection panel will consider him for the national team."

Hossain also stated that the cricket board would issue him a no-objection certificate (NOC) to play in overseas leagues.

"If he wants to participate in other global tournaments, the board will provide him an NOC as required," Hossain added.

Notably, Shakib had become a target of public anger after the overthrow of the government in Bangladesh due to his links with ousted leader Sheikh Hasina. Not only was Shakib a member of Hasina's Awami League, but he also represented the party in parliament. After the change in government in Bangladesh, Shakib had faced murder investigations for the deadly police crackdowns on protesters during the Sheikh Hasina government.

The cricketer had earlier apologized for remaining silent during the student-led protests in the country.

Bangladesh out of T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh cricket is reeling from being kicked out of next month's T20 World Cup after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday replaced Bangladesh with Scotland.

The BCB had refused to send its players to India and pleaded for games to be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka.

The dispute between New Delhi and Dhaka erupted this month when the Indian cricket board ordered the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

The ICC said it had found no credible security threat to Bangladesh in India, but the BCB said the matter was beyond their control.

"This is a government decision taken on security grounds," Amzad said. "Because of that, there was nothing more we could do."

Shakib was playing in a domestic Twenty20 cricket competition in Canada when Hasina's government collapsed and has not returned to Bangladesh since.