Shamar Joseph takes 4 wickets and as many catches vs Italy in T20 World Cup 2026, becomes first player to do so in T20Is

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph created history during the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Italy in Kolkata on Thursday as he became the first cricketer to grab four catches in T20Is. Joseph finished with figures of 4/30 from four overs as West Indies bundled out Italy for 123.

He helped the Caribbean side beat Italy by 42 runs and maintain their 100% record going into the Super Eight stage.

During Italy's run chase, Shamar got the wickets of Harry Manenti, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca and Ali Hasan. Additionally, the 26-year-old took the catches of Anthony Mosca, Syed Naqvi, JJ Smuts and Gian-Piero Sergio Meade.

Shamar Joseph joins exclusive list He also joined an exclusive list of non-wicketkeepers to take the most catches in a T20 World Cup match.

Darren Sammy had taken four catches against Ireland back in 2010. Aiden Markram (four catches vs Bangladesh in 2024), Glenn Maxwell (vs Namibia in 2024) and George Munsey (vs Italy in 2026) had also taken four catches in T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Australia selector clarifies Steve Smith's role for T20 World Cup 2026

Shamar Joseph has taken seven wickets from four matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far, and will be looking to get to the double-figure mark come the Super Eight stage.

The Guyana cricketer has so far played 19 T20Is for West Indies since making his debut in May 2024 against South Africa, and has taken 24 wickets at an economy rate of 9.12.

Coming back to the West Indies vs Italy match, the Italians won the toss and opted to field first. Their bowlers, led by Ben Manenti (2/37) and Crishan Kalugamage (2/25) did a pretty decent job in restricting the Windies to below 200. Shai Hope top-scored with 75 runs from 46 balls to take West Indies to 165/6.

Italy, however, struggled during their run chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ben Manenti was their top scorer with 26 runs as Italy ended their debut appearance at a T20 World Cup with two points from four matches, with their sole win coming against Nepal.