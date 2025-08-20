‘Shame on BCCI’: Shreyas Iyer dropped from India Asia Cup 2025 squad; fans explode on social media over ‘dirty politics’

On August 19, BCCI announced the 15-member Team India squad for the Asia Cup 2025. When fans found out Shreyas Iyer had been dropped, they exploded on social media.

“Feeling sad for Shreyas and his fans. He deserved T20 captaincy in indian team + clutch player. Because of Iyer consistent performance India won CT. Just because of GG, Iyer got dropped. He is even not in reserve,” wrote one fan.

"As per the selectors and team management, SHREYAS IYER is not good enough for INDIA A sides in red ball, not good enough for even reserves in T20Is, in ODIs, you wanted to make him sit out. At times there is too much competition and at times you don’t want any competition," came from another.

One social media user commented, "So, they wanted to drop Shreyas Iyer from the ODIs as well but Iyer had the support of Captain Rohit Sharma there. It all started from the IPL and he certainly won't get a place in Test and T20I."

"No Shreyas Iyer – perhaps the biggest surprise... Leaving him out raises serious questions... Fans are already disappointed," another posted.

“Sources claimed BCCI dropped Shreyas Iyer from #AsiaCup squad due to dirty internal politics. But BCCI didn’t talk not to play against Pakistan in today’s meeting. Shame on BCCI,” blasted another.

Many Indian cricket fans expressed disappointment on Reddit as well.

“Its clear that BCCI has some issues with him and he won’t be playing for India apart from ODIs…In T20s if he is not being selected after a legendary IPL season and a very good SMAT then he will never be selected, Even Agarkar had no response to why did they not select Iyer,” one Redditor posted.

Another remarked, “India is missing a great captain. He should be on the track after SKY. I wonder what is going on with him and the selection committee.”

BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar said during the press conference that fans would have to “wait for his chance". To this, a frustrated fan reacted, “He will get his chance, he will get his chance. When? After he retires?”

Team India squad for Asia Cup 2025 Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah