Shane Warne death ‘cover up’: Bombshell report claims authorities removed ‘sex drug’ bottle from Thailand holiday villa

The cricketing world was sent into mourning on March 4, 2022 after news emerged that legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne passed away after suffering a massive heart attack while on holiday in Thailand. Now three years later, an explosive report claims details of the former leg spinner’s death have been covered up, with the removal of a ‘bottle’ in the centre of the brewing controversy.

According to a report in the UK tabloid Daily Mail, Thailand authorities removed a bottle that contained a drug called ‘Kamagra’, alleged to be a super-strong sex drug, and there was no mention of the same in the police report. The Daily Mail article quotes an unnamed police officer, who said: “We were ordered by our seniors to get rid of the bottle. These orders were coming from up high, and I think senior officials from Australia were also involved because they did not want their national figure to have an ending like this.

“So, the official report came out as that he suffered a heart attack and no other details as to what could have caused it. No one will come out to confirm the ‘Kamagra’ because it remains a sensitive subject. There were lots of powerful invisible hands behind all this.”

The unnamed officer went on to state that there “was a puddle of vomit and blood at the scene, but we cleared the Kamagra as we were told to."

Kamagra is a drug that is reportedly illegal in Thailand but is easily available across pharmacies in the country. The drug can induce dangerous side effects for users with heart problems. The tabloid quoted another source, who said that the drug can be fatal for users with “congenital heart weakness".

The official cause of Warne’s death, according to a Cricket Australia doctor, was due to his poor lifestyle that included smoking, an unhealthy diet, and other lifestyle vices.

Larger than life character Shane Warne has always been touted as a larger-than-life character and has always been a boisterous figure on the cricket field. He backed up his personality with his cricketing genius, and is widely considered the greatest leg spinner in the history of cricket.

He represented Australia in 145 Tests and 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007, winning the 1999 ODI World Cup in the process. He retired from international cricket with 1,001 wickets to his name.