IPL Auction 2025: Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw; top 5 players that went unsold in Jeddah

Indian Premier League Mega Auction is finally over, completing the squads of all 10 teams and bringing new homes to many players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada and Yuzvendra Chahal. However, some key players remained unsold during the mega auctions including the likes of Kane Williamson, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw and more.

Top 5 unsold players during IPL 2025 Auction: 1) Kane Williamson: The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain did not see any teams showing interest in him with a base price of ₹2 crore. Williamson had only played 3 matches in the last two years, scoring 27 runs at an average of 9.

2) Prithvi Shaw: Once touted as the future of Indian cricket, Prithvi Shaw’s decline has been stark, with the Mumbai batter going unsold at the IPL auction despite a base price of ₹75 lakh. In the previous season, Shaw featured in 8 matches, scoring 198 runs at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 163.64.

3) David Warner: Once regarded as one of the IPL’s most fearsome players, David Warner no longer commands the same respect among franchises as he went unsold at a base price of ₹2 crore in Jeddiah. The former SRH captain, currently commentating during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, might return to the IPL as a commentator.

4) Shardul Thakur: One of the most surprising outcomes of the IPL auction was all-rounder Shardul Thakur going unsold at a base price of ₹2 crore. Thakur was listed on Day 2 of the auction, a stage where many teams lacked the budget to bid for him. His form in the previous IPL season may have also influenced the decision, as he managed just 5 wickets in 9 matches with an economy rate of 9.76.