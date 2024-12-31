Despite his good domestic cricket performances, India's ace all-rounder Shardul Thakur was snubbed from the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and has not found a place in the Indian Test squad for some time. On Tuesday, he proved his mettle with a quickfire half-century (73 runs off just 28 balls) against Nagaland in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Leading the Mumbai team, Shardul Thakur posted an gigantic score in the fifth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament, following which Mumbai posted a mammoth score of 403/7 in 50 overs.

Thakur was given the opportunity to lead Mumbai after the team's regular skipper captain Shreyas Iyer was rested for the match against Nagaland.

As per ESPNcricinfo stats, this was Thakur's fourth fifty in List A cricket. He has scored 982 runs across 116 games at an average of around 19, where his strike rate stands at 107. He also took 174 wickets at 28.17

In the ongoing season, the all-rounder managed 116 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 154.66, but could take only three wickets in his preceding four outings.

Before this, Thakur was played a vital role in Mumbai ending their six-year Ranji title drought and was in Mumbai's squad that lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.

Thakar's last Test match wearing the Indian national jersey was against South Africa in Centurion and in the that match he picked one wicket. Among other things, he was not brought by any franchise in the IPL 2025 auction.

Shardul Thakur's net worth: According to a News24 report, Shardul Thakur's net worth is around ₹49 crores ($6 million). His sources of income include BCCI's annual contract, IPL salaries, brand endorsements, and private ventures.

He is currently part of BCCI grade C contract and receives an annual amount of ₹1 crores. He also earns money through Instagram-paid partnerships, and is the brand ambassador of Puma, Skechers, Realme etc.