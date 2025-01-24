Shardul Thakur outshines Rohit, Yashasvi in Ranji clash; takes aim at Indian selectors: ‘They should see if…’

Indian bowler Shardul Thakur has been going through a tough phase in his career after losing favour with the Indian selectors while also being snubbed at the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions. Shardul was once a mainstay in the Indian XI owing to his abiity to contribute with the bat in some tough situations but has now been out of favour with the selectors for a while.

The 33-year-old pacer, however, came to the rescue of Mumbai team during the Ranji team during a Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu & Kashmir. While star Indian players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer failed to perform in the match, Shardul saved his team form a potential humiliation with a quickfire 51 run knock, ultimately helping Mumbai post 120 runs in the first innings.

Advertisement

Shardul also showcased his talent with the ball as he bowled 15.3 overs and took 2 wickets while giving 39 runs at a meagre economy rate of 2.52.

Also Read | Jadeja lone India star to shine on Ranji Trophy return as others disappoint

Shardul takes aim at Indian selectors: After the crucial knock on Thursday, Shardul took an aim at the Indian selectors for not selecting him in the recent times despite clearing all fitness requirements. He said, "What can I talk about my quality? Others should talk about it. They should see that if someone has quality, he should be given more chances. I like batting in difficult situations. In easy situations, everyone does well, but how you put up the show in adverse situations matters. I see tough situations as a challenge and always think about how to overcome that challenge,"

Advertisement