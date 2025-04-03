Shardul Thakur reveals Rohit Sharma tale behind nickname ‘Lord’; watch Mumbai brothers’ bromance before LSG vs MI clash

Shardul Thakur is often refereed to as ‘Lord Shardul Thakur’ among the cricketing circles. In fact ‘Lord’ starts trending on social media whenever the Indian all-rounder does well at the international level or in the IPL. But, ever wondered from where does this ‘Lord’ nickname for Shardul Thakur came from?

The cricketed himself spilled the beans ahead of Lucknow Super Giants' home game against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium. In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma was walking towards former India pacer Zaheer Khan to meet the current LSG mentor.

Just then, Shardul Thakur playfully declared, “Rohit Sharma ek hi jan ko milne aata hai ground me - The Lord (Rohit Sharma comes to the ground to meet only one person - The Lord).”

Amused at Shardul Thakur, the former Mumbai Indians captain responded cheekily, “Khudko 'The Lord' bol raha hain (Calling himself 'The Lord').” The LSG all-rounder was quick to reply, “Aur kya? Tune hi rakha hai naam (You only kept the name).”

Shardul Thakur's late entry into IPL 2025 Unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, Shardul Thakur was a late entry into the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp. The former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder was seen training with the LSG squad before being finally made official after pacer Mohsin Khan was ruled out of IPL 2025.

While he took two wickets against Delhi Capitals, the Mumbai star returned with a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He went wicketless against Punjab Kings.

Where do MI, LSG stand in points table? Both Mumbai Indians (fifth) and LSG (sixth) are in the middle of the IPL 2025 points table with just a win each from three games so far.