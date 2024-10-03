Shardul Thakur rushed to Lucknow hospital soon after dismissal in Irani Cup 2024, here’s why

  Thakur was running a fever of 102 degrees during his time at the crease as he scored 36 runs in a 73-run ninth-wicket stand alongside Sarfaraz Khan.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated3 Oct 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Shardul Thakur remains India’s best bet for a pace bowling allrounder in the away series against Australia later this year. (HT)
Shardul Thakur remains India’s best bet for a pace bowling allrounder in the away series against Australia later this year. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was rushed to a local hospital in Lucknow on Thursday after the second day’s play of the Irani Cup match between Mumbai and the Rest of India, reported Indian Express.

Thakur was running a fever of 102 degrees during his time at the crease as he scored 36 runs in a 73-run ninth-wicket stand alongside Sarfaraz Khan.

Earlier on Day 1, Thakur already shown signs of illness and was suffering from a mild fever. But his condition deteriorated following he batted for two hours on Day 2 of the Irani Cup. During his innings, the Indian all-rounder took two breaks where the team doctor attended to him.

Though ill, Thakur pushed himself and remained committed to his team’s cause. However, after his innings, the Mumbai team management took him to a nearby hospital and now he will be kept under observation for the night.

Meanwhile, the medical team is closely monitoring Thakur’s condition and based on doctor's decision, Thakur fate on playing on Friday depends.

The report added that the doctors have conducted tests on him for potential illnesses such as malaria and dengue. The team is awaiting results before making any decisions regarding his further participation in the match.

For Thakur, the match was his first domestic appearance since undergoing foot surgery in London earlier this year. During the previous Ranji Trophy season, Thakur sustained a foot injury but played through the pain, leading his team to victory.

The Indian all-rounder is aiming to make a comeback in the squad with the Indian team is being set for the upcoming Australia series later this year.

Mumbai vs Rest of India:

Earlier on September 30, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Yash Dayal have been released to participate in the Irani Cup.

Batting first, the Rest of India trails Mumbai by 248 runs with 6 wickets remaining. Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 151 runs, while Dhruv Jurel is batting at 30.

Earlier, Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan scored his fourth domestic double-century and scored an unbeaten 222 runs, helping his team reach 537 runs. While ROI's Mukesh Kumar took a fifer.

With agency inputs.

 

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Shardul Thakur rushed to Lucknow hospital soon after dismissal in Irani Cup 2024, here's why

