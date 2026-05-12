'Sharp decision-making is key in T20 cricket,' says Omkar Salvi on RCBs bowling unit

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Following a thrilling two-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians in their previous outing, RCB head into their second home game in Raipur against KKR with confidence and momentum, as the side continues to build trust and resilience within the squad.

Chasing 167 in a tense encounter against MI, RCB held their nerve to get over the line off the final ball, a result that lifted the team to the top of the points table with 14 points from 11 matches, according to a release.

Speaking ahead of the KKR fixture, Bowling Coach Omkar Salvi highlighted the importance of adaptability and decision-making in the T20 format.

"I think they have all the skillsets that are required for this format, but the main thing is the mental aspect. This game has a lot of uncertainties. At times, the pitch is not suited, or the conditions are not favourable, so as a bowler, how can you be sharp in your decision-making? That's what all the conversation is about, and we prepare that way," said Salvi.

Emphasising simplicity in execution, Salvi added that the bowling unit's focus remains on clarity and responding to conditions.

"As a bowling unit, we have to keep it very simple. Bowling is more about setting the action, setting the tone, and the batters respond accordingly. On the day, whatever evidence the conditions are providing, taking those things and magnifying their strengths will help them stay sharp and execute their plans," he said.

With surfaces continuing to vary across venues this season, Salvi stressed the importance of adaptability.

"We have to be ready for all kinds of surfaces we get, and as a team, we are pretty much prepared to face such challenges. It is part and parcel of the game, we have to adapt, read the situation and respond," he said.

Reflecting on the narrow win over MI, Salvi said such victories strengthen the team environment and belief within the group.

"The more we win such games, the more the team's camaraderie reflects. Everyone cares for each other, and everyone is helping each other. There is trust in everyone that they can win a match. Such games make the trust stronger," he said.

Salvi also praised young pacer Rasikh Salam for the growth he has shown through experience and learning.

"Rasikh is someone who has learned through his experiences and errors. He had his setbacks and learnings from previous teams, and all of that has helped him become better as a bowler. He is a keen learner of the game, and throughout the season, he has worked on his skill sets. It is a learning phase for everyone, and he is doing well," he said.

Looking ahead to the clash against an in-form KKR side, Salvi acknowledged the challenge while reiterating RCB's focus on their own preparation.