Preity Zinta breaks silence on IPL 2024 auction confusion after Shashank Singh's explosive knock: ‘He has my respect…’
Shashank Singh, who faced intense trolling for being picked up accidentally in the IPL 2024 auctions, really came through for his team and provided Punjab Kings with two crucial points
Shashank Singh's unbeaten 61-run knock led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to their second victory in IPL 2024. The batter turned out to be the hero for Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab, which has lost all hopes of chasing the 200-run target against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans. But, Shashank Singh, who faced intense trolling for being picked up accidentally in the IPL 2024 auctions, really came through for his team and provided Punjab Kings with two crucial points.