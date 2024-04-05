Shashank Singh's unbeaten 61-run knock led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to their second victory in IPL 2024. The batter turned out to be the hero for Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab, which has lost all hopes of chasing the 200-run target against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans. But, Shashank Singh, who faced intense trolling for being picked up accidentally in the IPL 2024 auctions, really came through for his team and provided Punjab Kings with two crucial points.

After the impressive knock, Punjab Kings owner Preity G Zinta shared a picture with Shashank Singh and praised the batter for his positive attitude and incredible spirit. Preity G Zinta said that Shashank Singh has her respect for backing himself during tough times.

“Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated ……. but not Shashank ! He is not like a lot of people. He is truly special. Not just because of his skill as a player but because of his positive attitude & incredible spirit. He took all the comments, jokes and brick bats so sportingly & never became a victim," Preity G Zinta said in a long post on X.

"He backed himself and showed us what he is made of, and for that I applaud him. He has my admiration & my respect. I hope he can be an example to all of you when life takes a different turn & does not play according to script, for it’s not what people think of you that matters, but what You think of Yourself ! So never stop believing in yourself like Shashank & I’m sure you will be Man of the match in the game of life," the Punjab Kings owner added.

How Punjab Kings ‘accidently’ bought Shashank Singh in IPL 2024 auctions?

During the IPL 2024 auctions, Shashank Singh came under the hammer for a base price of ₹20 lakh. Punjab Kings co-owners Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta discussed the player and then raised the peddle, expressing their intention to buy the player. Shashank Singh easily went to Punjab Kings, as no other team submitted their bid for the player, but soon the confusion was out in the open.

Sensing the confusion, auctioneer Mallik Sagar cleared "We are talking about Shashank Singh. But the hammer has come down. Player No. 236 and 237 both went to you. I think the hammer has come down for 237 (Shashank Singh) as well."

The incident sparked a buzz on social media and Shashank Singh faced intense trolling for going to the team that didn't want him. As the matters escalated, Punjab Kings released a statement clarifying that they always wanted Shashank Singh, and the confusion occurred due to two players having the same name.

