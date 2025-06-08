Shashank Singh opens up on viral Shreyas Iyer scolding: ‘He should have slapped me’

Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh was on the receiving end of a sharp reprimand from skipper Shreyas Iyer after being run out in a casual manner during the Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians.

Singh has now spoken out about the incident and clarified his equation with Iyer. Calling the PBKS captain a "chill banda", the 33-year-old batter admitted he deserved the scolding and revealed even his father didn’t speak to him for a few days after the match.

Shashank Singh on Shreyas Iyer's outburst: “I deserve it, Iyer should have slapped me, my father didn’t speak to me till the finals. I was casual, I was walking on the beach not even in the garden. It was a crucial time, Shreyas was clear that I didn’t expect this from you but later he took me out for dinner,” Singh was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“Whatever I have spoken to others and seen, there is no better captain than him in current times in world cricket. He gives us freedom, he treats everyone equally. No one will say, Shreyas has an attitude. The youngsters in the dressing room find him to be a chill bandaa. Shreyas is the only captain, who has told us that if anyone has any suggestion during the game, he can come and convey it to him. If he feels it’s the right advice, he will take it. It’s rare,” the 33 year old batter added.

Why was Shreyas Iyer angry with Shashank Singh? Singh walked in to bat during a tense chase against Mumbai Indians with Iyer at the other end. However, in a crucial moment, he was run out after walking casually between the wickets. MI skipper Hardik Pandya executed a direct hit to dismiss him.