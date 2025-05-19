Shashank Singh’s IPL 2025: What promise did the Punjab Kings batter make to AB de Villiers that’s driving his dream?

Before Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) that marked the resumption of IPL 2025, Shashank Singh had 214 runs in 11 games for the season. That presented something of a dilemma for him, because Shashank really needed to reach the mark of 400 runs this season, and he had three league games, plus some potential playoff ones to do it in.

Advertisement

Why 400? Because Shashank’s idol, AB de Villiers, had promised him something big if Shashank could hit 400.

“If you get to 400, I will publicly tell the whole world that I’m your biggest fan,” de Villiers told Shashank a week ago, when the two chatted on his YouTube channel. “Give me four games, I’ll make sure I score those runs that are required,” Shashank promised de Villiers in return.

Punjab’s playoff spot was not yet confirmed then, but after their 10-run win against the Royals and Gujarat Titans’ 10-wicket mauling of Delhi Capitals (DC), that spot is in the bag. But even before the playoff spot was confirmed, Shashank was convinced Punjab would qualify, and do so by being one of the top two teams in the league stage. He told de Villiers that he had five games in hand to get the runs needed - three in the league stage, and he was certain of at least two in the qualifiers.

Advertisement

And in the very first game after that conversation, Shashank blasted 59 not out off just 30 balls. The runs tally now stands at 273, and Shashank needs 127 more to reach the 400 mark. The smart bet will be on him getting there.

“I thought of quitting cricket”: Shashank Singh It is a remarkable journey for a man who, not too long ago, thought he would quit the game.

“You know only 11 can play, but you self-doubt yourself at times when you’re sitting out for 28-30 games in a row,” he said about the time he sat on the IPL sidelines, when he was with the Rajasthan Royals for two years. Support from friends and family helped him keep at it, and he was then picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2022 mega auctions.

Advertisement

At SRH, Shashank forged an enduring bond with Brian Lara, whom he has repeatedly credited with improving and evolving his T20 game. He got only five opportunities to bat in IPL 2022, and only at 6 or 7, but in his very first game, he smashed Lockie Ferguson for three sixes off the last three balls of the innings. Within the limited opportunities he got, Shashank thought he had done “not too good, not too bad” - but figured he had done enough to get an IPL gig next year at least. However, that was not to be, as he was released and not picked up in the auction.

“That was the lowest point in my career,” Shashank said. “I felt like stopping cricket, going to US, doing some business there. I thought I’m not meant to play cricket in India.”

Advertisement

Again, it was family support that helped him stay focused on the game.

When he was back in the IPL mix in 2024, it was accompanied by an unfortunate name mix-up. Punjab Kings famously bid for him, then tried to take back the bid because one of the owners thought he was a different Shashank Singh. It eventually worked out well, and Shashank was made to feel very welcome in the franchise. In fact, it worked out so well that he had a bumper IPL 2024 season and was one of only two players Punjab retained ahead of the 2025 mega-auction.

IPL 2025 Shashank has continued his good form for Punjab this year. He has batted in the lower middle-order again, has been dismissed only four times, and is averaging a whopping 68.25. He began the season superbly, but had a bit of a mid-tournament slump. However, he has picked up his form again and has 115 runs from 57 balls in his last three innings.

Advertisement

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer asked me not to worry about his century, says Shashank Singh

That 400-mark looks within reach, but that’s not Shashank’s only goal this IPL. He wants to win Punjab’s first trophy too.

“I desperately want it, I’ve visualised it,” he said. “I’ve dreamed of it.”