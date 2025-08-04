Shashi Tharoor apologises after India beat England in 5th Test at Oval: 'Sorry that I expressed a spasm of doubt...'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hailed Indian cricket team's sensational six-run victory against England in the fifth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Monday. However, he also apologised for expressing doubts about the team without former cricketer Virat Kohli.

Taking to X, Tharoor wrote, “Words fail me….WHAT A WIN! Absolutely exhilarated & ecstatic for Team India on their series-clinching victory against England! The grit, determination, and passion on display were simply incredible."

“This team is special. I am sorry that I expressed a spasm of doubt about the outcome yesterday. But @mdsirajofficial (Mohammad Siraj) never stopped believing! Shabash to our heroes," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Tharoor pointed at Virat Kohli's absence from the team, stating the nation needed him.

“I’ve been missing @imVkohli a few times during this series, but never as much as in this Test match. His grit and intensity, his inspirational presence in the field, not to mention his abundant batting skills, might have led to a different outcome. Is it too late to call him out if retirement? Virat, the nation needs you!" Tharoor tweeted.

About the 5th Test: In the 5th Test's second innings, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shared nine wickets between them, and led India defeat England by six runs at The Oval to draw the series.

Overall, Mohammed Siraj picked up nine wickets, Prasidh Krishna took 6 wickets, and Akash Deep clinched 5 wickets in the fifth Test.

Earlier, batting first in the first innings, India scored 224 runs, and in return, England scored 247 runs. In the second innings, India managed to score 396 runs and limited England to 367 runs only. With this, India won the 5th Test by 6 runs.