‘She showed those who cheated on her': Fans hail Queen Smriti Mandhana as Bengaluru lift 3 titles in 3 years | RCB vs DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title on 5 February. In Vadodara, they defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in the final.

RCB chased a record 204 with just two balls remaining. The victory levelled the playing field with the Mumbai Indians at two titles each. This was the fourth straight season Delhi finished as runners-up.

Delhi Capitals set a strong target after being asked to bat first, scoring 203 for four in the final. Captain Jemimah Rodrigues led with 57 from 37 balls while Laura Wolvaardt added 44. Chinelle Henry struck an unbeaten 35 from 15 deliveries to finish the innings powerfully.

RCB lost an early wicket in the chase but recovered through a remarkable 165-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll.

Mandhana dominated with a rapid 87 that included 12 fours and 3 sixes. Late wickets created tension, leaving RCB needing 10 runs in the final over. However, Radha Yadav stayed calm and hit consecutive boundaries to seal the victory.

Mandhana, Player of the match, won the Orange Cap with 377 runs. Sophie Devine claimed the Purple Cap with 17 wickets and was named Most Valuable Player. Nandani Sharma (Delhi Capitals) earned the Emerging Player honour.

‘Queen’ Smriti Mandhana Shreyanka Patil dedicated the win to her captain, Smriti Mandhana. The reason was not just her phenomenal performance in the final and throughout the tournament. The RCB bowler hinted at her personal struggles.

"A win completely dedicated to Smriti Mandhana because she had suffered a lot from last 30-45 days in her life. -She deserved it," Patil said.

Similar sentiments were evident for Smriti Mandhana fans.

One fan commented, “Today, Smriti Mandhana silenced all her critics by scoring 87 runs and leading her team to victory in the WPL. And she showed those who cheated on her what they had lost.”

“Champions don’t react to the noise outside — they answer with performance. Smriti Mandhana proves it yet again. Grace, grit, and greatness,” wrote one fan.

“Smriti Mandhana will probably be the greatest player once she finishes her playing career,” posted another fan.

Another RCB fan wrote, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

“Big stage. Big pressure. Bigger performance. Smriti Mandhana delivered like a true leader,” another fan commented on social media.

“Smriti Mandhana didn’t just lead this season, she defined it. Class, consistency, and calm authority… a true captain-batter statement season,” came from another.

“The Queen of Cricket. Runs raining from her bat, calm leadership on the field, and class written all over her game. Smriti Mandhana didn’t just wear the Orange Cap, she owned it. As captain, she led from the front. As a batter, she ruled the bowlers. As a star, she proved why she’s the face of modern cricket. What a leader. What a player. What a Queen!” posted another Bengaluru fan.

Another comment says, “Big players step up in big games! Smriti led from the front like a true leader, and Voll was the perfect partner for her. DC fought hard, but seeing Smriti lift that trophy again is just special.”

Fans share memes on social media For RCB fans, this was something special. It was the 3rd title in 3 years, after an 18-year drought. Bengaluru fans did not leave any chance to celebrate.