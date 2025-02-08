‘She’s here’: Pat Cummins, wife Becky announce birth of baby girl Edi

Australia cricket captain Pat Cummins and his wife Becky welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Edi. Cummins is currently on paternity leave, prioritizing family time over the ongoing Sri Lanka series and is also ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury.

Published8 Feb 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Pat Cummins with daughter Edi

Australia cricket team captain Pat Cummins and wife Becky were blessed with a second child as they shared the news of their new born baby girl, Edi.

“She’s here.Our beautiful baby girl, Edi … Words can’t describe how overjoyed & full of love we feel right now.” Becky Cummins shared on her Instagram account.

Notably, Cummins had taken paternity leave for the birth of Edi and as a result is not leading the Kangaroos during the ongoing Sri Lanka series. The Australia skipper has been vocal about the need to prioritize family time along with cricket.

Pat Cummins with his newborn girl
Speaking in October, Cummins had said, “I missed a big chunk [of son Albie’s early days] last time and I want to work out how we can spend a bit more time at home for that initial period this time around,”

“Within reason, no one is ever going to bat an eyelid if someone needs to put their family first…We’re playing cricket, it’s not the end of the world, so we want people to have long, successful careers for Australia, and you can’t just ask them to put their life on hold to go tour the world and forget about everything else. We’re pretty open when it comes to family.” the Australian captain had added.

Cummins out of Champions Trophy 2025:

Pat Cummins is yet to recover from the ankle niggle that frustrated him during the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India which has led him to be ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy starting next month.

"Unfortunately Pat, Josh and Mitch are managing some ongoing injuries and haven't come up in time for the Champions Trophy," national selection panel chairman George Bailey had announced earlier this week.

The absence of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh will open the door for Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson, both off whom were not included for tour of Sri Lanka. Post the two-match Test series, Australia will play one-off ODI before flying to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

