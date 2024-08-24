Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from domestic and international cricket: ‘I only had one goal…’

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all 3 formats of international cricket in a recent video shared on his social media handles X and Instagram. Dhawan said he will take with him countless memories and also thanked the fans, the BCCI and the DDCA. Fondly known as the 'Gabbar' of Indian cricket, Dhawan said he wasn't sad to be no longer representing India but was happy to have worn the blue jersey for so long.

In a post on X, Dhawan wrote, “As I close this chapte of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!”

Shikhar Dhawan's retirement message: In the video posted on his social media handles, Dhawan says, “There is a saying you need to turn the page to read the full story. That’s what I am going to do. I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. When I am calling time on my career, I am at peace because I have played so much for country.”

As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

"I am thankful to BCCI and DDCA for giving me the opportunity. I am also thankful to the fans, who has given me so much love over the years," the left hander further said.I am telling myself one thing that don’t be sad that you will not be able to represent India again but he is happy that he has played for India for so long. For me the biggest thing is that I played,” the left-hander added