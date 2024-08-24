Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from domestic and international cricket: ‘I only had one goal…’

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket, sharing the news on Instagram and X, and thanking fans for their support.

24 Aug 2024
Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from international cricket via social media posts.
Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from international cricket via social media posts.(PTI)

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all 3 formats of international cricket in a recent video shared on his social media handles X and Instagram. Dhawan said he will take with him countless memories and also thanked the fans, the BCCI and the DDCA. Fondly known as the 'Gabbar' of Indian cricket, Dhawan said he wasn't sad to be no longer representing India but was happy to have worn the blue jersey for so long.

In a post on X, Dhawan wrote, “As I close this chapte of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!”

 

Shikhar Dhawan's retirement message:

In the video posted on his social media handles, Dhawan says, “There is a saying you need to turn the page to read the full story. That’s what I am going to do. I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. When I am calling time on my career, I am at peace because I have played so much for country.”

 

"I am thankful to BCCI and DDCA for giving me the opportunity. I am also thankful to the fans, who has given me so much love over the years," the left hander further said.I am telling myself one thing that don’t be sad that you will not be able to represent India again but he is happy that he has played for India for so long. For me the biggest thing is that I played,” the left-hander added

Dhawan's journey with Indian team:

Dhawan played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India between 2010 and 2022 and has scored over 10,000 runs in international cricket. The left-hander was instrumental in helping India win the 2013 Champions Trophy and reach the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup, but fell out of favour with the selectors ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

24 Aug 2024
