Shikhar Dhawan & Co blasted on social media as India face Pakistan in WCL; ‘did all that fake acting of patriotism…’

In April, Shikhar Dhawan and Shahid Afridi were at loggerheads on X over the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 innocent lives at the picturesque venue in southern Kashmir. While Afridi blamed the Indian Army for the attacks, Dhawan hit back at the former Pakistan cricket captain, urging him to focus on his own country's betterment.

What followed was Operation Sindoor - India's retaliation against the Pahalgam attack. Three months later, Dhawan is set to face Afridi on the cricket field as India take Pakistan in their opening game of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) on Sunday in Birmingham. Notably, India are the defending champions, having beaten Pakistan in the final.

Not just Dhawan, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and others are a part of the Indian squad in WCL 2025. Pakistan, too boast the likes of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik besides Afridi. However, the India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 clash didn't go well with the fans, especially after the recent border tensions.

An user on X asked why the government is staying silent over the India vs Pakistan clash? “Indian ex cricketers like Harbhajan, Yuvraj & Dhawan are happily playing WCL matches vs Pakistan in a private league! But when it’s public, they scream nationalism. Why does the Govt stay silent? Is deshbhakti only for common people, not celebs? Hypocrisy much?” the user wrote.

“Shikhar Dhawan and Afridi did all that fake acting of patriotism in the war just to play against each other again on Sunday. I am saying that again, patriotism is only for the general public," another wrote on X.

IND vs PAK in WCL 2025 - All you need to know Having won the title last year, India will start their quest for a second WCL title in as many years against Pakistan on Sunday. England, the West Indies, South Africa, and Australia are the other teams in the tournament. Besides Dhawan, the likes of Stuart Binny and Varun Aaron are the new faces in the Indian squad. For Pakistan, Sarfaraz Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Khan, and Aamer Yamin are the new entrants.

India have played twice against Pakistan in WCL. While the Men in Blue lost in the group stage, India took revenge by beating the arch-rivals in the final by five wickets.

India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 full squads India: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Vinay Kumar, Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Kaif, Parthiv Patel, Munaf Patel, RP Singh, Ashok Dinda, Reetinder Sodhi, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha.