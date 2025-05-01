Shikhar Dhawan confirms relationship with Sophie Shine; who is former India cricketer’s new found love?

Shikhar Dhawan has confirmed his relationship with Sophie Shine on Thursday in a social media post, thus putting all speculations to rest about the duo. Dhawan and Shine have been dating each other for quite some time and their public appearances together sparked speculations.

Although Dhawan kept mum on his relationship, Shine took to Instagram to officially announce it in collaboration with the Indian cricketer. Shine captioned the post “My love (with a red heart emoji).”

Lately, Shine has been in and around India, visiting several historical places. She also posted pictures in traditional Indian attires and was also seen making reels with Dhawan. Shine was also spotted with Dhawan at the ICC Champions Trophy, where the former India cricketer was named as a brand ambassador.

For the unknown, Shine is Dhawan's second new found love after the Indian cricketer's divorce with Aesha Mukerji in 2023, citing grounds of cruelty and mental agony.

Who is Sophie Shine? Shine was born in Ireland and is a product consultant. She has an impressive background professionally and holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. She graduated from Castleroy College in Ireland and is currently serving as the second vice president at Northern Trust Corporation, in Abu Dhabi.

Although it is not known when they first met, but Shine has been seen publicly with Dhawan after the former India opener announced his retirement in 2024. In fact, Shine accompanied Dhawan to stadiums during IPL 2024, which later came into notice.

