Shikhar Dhawan's debut in the Nepal Premier League (NPL) lasted only 14 deliveries as the former India cricketer turned out for Karnali Yaks against Janakpur Bolts at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday. Dhawan, who is the only Indian playing in the inaugural NPL, entertained the crowd with three fours before being clean bowled by Canada pacer Harsh Thaker.

Led by Nepal star Sompal Kami, Karnali Yaks opted to bat first after winning the toss. Dhawan, who retired from international cricket and IPL earlier this year, started with a four in the first over before hitting another two in the third and fifth overs.

However, Dhawan misjudged a delivery from Thaker to be bowled out. Earlier, Dhawan received a huge welcome upon his landing in Nepal. Starting from airport to the stadium, fans flocked in numbers to get a glimpse of the former Indian star and Indian Premier League's second-highest run-getter. Dhawan has 6769 runs in 222 IPL matches. Virat Kohli leads the chart with 8004 runs in 252 games.

Janakput Bolts win against Karnali Yaks As far as the match is concerned, Janakpur Bolts rode on captain Anil Shah's unbeaten 42-ball unbeaten 62 to romp home with eight wickets in hand. Chasing 142 to win, Shah and Aasif Sheikh (36) put on 84 runs for the first wicket that pretty much laid the foundation for Janakpur Bolts.

Lahiru Milantha (24) and New Zealand's James Neesham (16 not out) did the rest for the side in 15.1 overs. For Karnali Yaks, they didn't get the best of the starts, losing Dhawan, Dev Khanal, Chadwick Walton and Zeeshan Maqsood with just 35 runs on the board.