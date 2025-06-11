Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine love story: India cricketer's girlfriend reveals first meet; ‘He had very mischievous eyes…’

Shikhar Dhawan's new-found love Sophie Shine revealed her first impression on the Indian cricketing star, stating the batting stalwart had a 'very mischievous eyes'. Dhawan, who had a divorce with Aesha Mukherjee in 2023 after 11 years of marriage, had been dating Sophie for quite sometime before making it official earlier this year.

While Dhawan kept mum on his relationship with Sophie, the Irish-born lady announced it officially via an Instagram post. Speaking on a public forum for the first time, Sophie revealed how Dhawan's 'mischievous eyes' attracted her.

“Definitely, his beautiful face. He had very mischievous eyes,” said Sophie, with Dhawan by his side, in a promotional video for a skincare product. Asked about their first meet, Dhawan said they met at a Dubai restaurant. "We met at a restaurant in Dubai and it was a great feeling.

“Sophie was wearing a camouflage trousers and jacket. She was looking very beautiful,” said the former India cricketer. It all started when Dhawan was spotted with Sophie (then mysterious woman) at airports regularly. The rumours about the two gained momentun when the lovebirds were spotted at the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai where Dhawan the was tournament brand ambassador.

Post that, Sophie has been staying with Dhawan in India and was a regular during Punjab Kings' matches in the Indian Premier League, that concluded earlier this month.

Who is Sophie Shine? Born in Ireland, Sophie works a product consultant for a multinational firm. She has an impressive professional background and holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology.