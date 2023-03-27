Bombastic Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has entertained us for years with his fantastic cricket and is known as one of the most successful openers for Indian cricket. In a recent interview, Dhawan was asked about his political aspirations or if he wanted to join politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The cricketer showed openness to the idea, but also cleared that currently he doesn't have any plans around joining politics.

"Right now, I don't have such plans but if it is written in my destiny then definitely I will go for it. Whichever field I will go to, I will be giving my 100 percent and I know that success is certain for me. I have been working hard since the age of 11 and every field has a similar success mantra. The advantage of playing cricket is that it's a team game and you know when you have to step out and step -in. It's not always necessary to always go ahead and step out," Dhawan said while talking to a channel Sports Tak.

"So far, I haven't spoken to anyone regarding my plans of joining the politics but you never know what is the god's will. If it is god's will, then I will definitely be achieving it," he added.

Shikhar Dhawan amazed both spectators and the Australian team by elegantly achieving the quickest century by a debutant in Test cricket. In the One Day International (ODI) format also, the player has a good track record of 6,793 in 167 matches. He is the fifth batter to score the fastest 6,000 runs in ODI and achieved the feat in 140 innings.

Dhawan's track record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also exemplary and in the 16th edition of the tournament, he will be leading the Kings XI Punjab.