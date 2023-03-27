Shikhar Dhawan to join politics before 2024 polls? Here's what the cricketer said2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan was asked about his political aspirations or if he wanted to join politics ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Bombastic Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has entertained us for years with his fantastic cricket and is known as one of the most successful openers for Indian cricket. In a recent interview, Dhawan was asked about his political aspirations or if he wanted to join politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The cricketer showed openness to the idea, but also cleared that currently he doesn't have any plans around joining politics.
