"Right now, I don't have such plans but if it is written in my destiny then definitely I will go for it. Whichever field I will go to, I will be giving my 100 percent and I know that success is certain for me. I have been working hard since the age of 11 and every field has a similar success mantra. The advantage of playing cricket is that it's a team game and you know when you have to step out and step -in. It's not always necessary to always go ahead and step out," Dhawan said while talking to a channel Sports Tak.