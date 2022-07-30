Shikhar Dhawan to lead India against Zimbabwe in upcoming ODI series2 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 11:09 PM IST
- Shikhar Dhawan recently led the side to a 3-0 win against the West Indies in the recently concluded ODI series
Listen to this article
After the roaring success against West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the captain of the India team against Zimbabwe in the upcoming three-match ODI series. The 15-member squad, which was announced by the All India Senior Selection Committee on Saturday, has some key senior players missing like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. India will play against Zimbabwe in 3 ODIs from August 18 to August 22.