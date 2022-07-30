Shikhar Dhawan to lead India against Zimbabwe in upcoming ODI series

Young Sunrises Hyderabad batsmen Rahul Tripathi has been rewarded for his consistent performance in the IPL. The ex-KKR batsman has been knocking on the selectors' door for a while and is finally being rewarded for his performances. In the last IPL, he scored 413 runs at an average of 37.55 and a strike rate of 158.23, and with that, he became the second-highest run getter for his side.

