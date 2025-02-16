Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has often spoken about his longing to meet his son, Zorovar, following his separation from his ex-wife, Aesha Mukherjee, in October 2023. But in a recent interview with ANI, Dhawan revealed that he has been blocked from all virtual communication with his son.

Shikhar Dhawan stated that he has not seen his son Zoravar, now 11 years old, for the past two years, adding, he turned to spirituality to maintain a connection with Zoravar.

"I want him to be happy and healthy. I still message him every three or four days, even though I am blocked. I don't expect him to read them. I don't mind if he doesn't read them—it is my job to reach out. I will keep doing it," ANI quoted Dhawan as saying who added he continues to send Zoravar messages every few days.

"It has been two years since I have seen my son, one year since I last spoke to him. It has been difficult, but you learn to live with it. I miss him and speak to him spiritually... I feel through affirmations that I am conversing with him every day, hugging him. I put my energy into it spiritually. It is the only way I can bring back my son," Dhawan told ANI.

"I already feel that I am with him, speaking to him, playing with him. When I sit for my meditation, I visualise those things," he added.

"My son is 11 years old now, but I have only seen him for two-and-a-half years of his life."

Shikhar Dhawan divorce: Shikhar Dhawan divorced Aesha Mukerji divorced after eight years of marriage. In 2023, a Delhi court granted him a divorce on grounds of mental cruelty inflicted by Aesha.

Why is Shikhar Dhawan not allowed to meet his son? Though Shikhar was granted a divorce on the grounds of mental cruelty, he was not awarded permanent custody of Zoravar.

The court granted Shikhar visitation rights, allowing him to meet his son in India and Australia and maintain contact through video calls.

With agency inputs.