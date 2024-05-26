Shikhar Dhawan's marriage with Mithali Raj: Punjab Kings captain comments on rumour
Shikhar Dhawan recalls hilarious rumour about him and Mithali Raj, denies speculations of marriage. Mithali Raj, India's successful woman cricketer, mentors Gujarat Titans in WPL. Dhawan transitions into new phase of life, reflects on his cricket journey and hosting debut on JioCinema.
Former Indian team batter recalled a hilarious rumour about him and Mithali Raj. Dhawan recently shared how it was speculated that he was going to marry the legendary cricketer.