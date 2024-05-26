Active Stocks
Fri May 24 2024 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.80 -0.37%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 374.85 0.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 828.60 -0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.10 -1.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 318.50 -0.39%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Shikhar Dhawan's marriage with Mithali Raj: Punjab Kings captain comments on rumour
BackBack

Shikhar Dhawan's marriage with Mithali Raj: Punjab Kings captain comments on rumour

Livemint , Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Shikhar Dhawan recalls hilarious rumour about him and Mithali Raj, denies speculations of marriage. Mithali Raj, India's successful woman cricketer, mentors Gujarat Titans in WPL. Dhawan transitions into new phase of life, reflects on his cricket journey and hosting debut on JioCinema.

Shikhar Dhawan recently shared how rumour about his marriage with cricketer Mithali Raj spread on the internet. (AFP)Premium
Shikhar Dhawan recently shared how rumour about his marriage with cricketer Mithali Raj spread on the internet. (AFP)

Former Indian team batter recalled a hilarious rumour about him and  Mithali Raj. Dhawan recently shared how it was speculated that he was going to marry the legendary cricketer. 

“I heard that I was getting married to Mithali Raj," Dhawan said in an interview on Jio Cinema’s show ‘Dhawan Karenge’. Mithali Raj is known to be one of India's most successful woman cricketers. At present, she is the leading run-scorer in Women's ODIs. She was the mentor of the Gujarat Titans in the Women's Premier League (WPL). 

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan recently impressed the audience with his performance in the Indian Premiere League 2024 as PBKS team member. 

'I am going through a transition': Shikhar Dhawan

In another interview, Shikhar Dhawan admitted that he is about to begin another phase of his life and has entered into a different transition phase. In an interview with ANi, he said that he will soon stand on the threshold of a new chapter in his life.

The 38-year-old cricketer was last seen in the Blue Jersey in an international match in December 2022. However, he continued to give his best in the IPL 2024 tournament. 

"I am also going through a transition 'Jahan Meri Cricket Vishram Pe Aayegi' and a new chapter in my life will start. You only have a certain age till you can play. It could be one year more, two years more, or xyz for me...," ANI quoted Dhawan.

Dhawan, who is the first man to hit back-to-back hundreds in the IPL, made his debut in the inaugural season and went on to become the second-highest run-getter with a whopping tally of 6,769 runs.

Even in the last edition, he racked up 373 runs at an average of 41.44, demonstrating his hunger to perform on the big stage. But this season, he managed to feature in only five games and missed the majority of the season due to a shoulder injury.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue