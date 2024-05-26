Shikhar Dhawan recalls hilarious rumour about him and Mithali Raj, denies speculations of marriage. Mithali Raj, India's successful woman cricketer, mentors Gujarat Titans in WPL. Dhawan transitions into new phase of life, reflects on his cricket journey and hosting debut on JioCinema.

Former Indian team batter recalled a hilarious rumour about him and Mithali Raj. Dhawan recently shared how it was speculated that he was going to marry the legendary cricketer.

"I heard that I was getting married to Mithali Raj," Dhawan said in an interview on Jio Cinema's show 'Dhawan Karenge'. Mithali Raj is known to be one of India's most successful woman cricketers. At present, she is the leading run-scorer in Women's ODIs. She was the mentor of the Gujarat Titans in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan recently impressed the audience with his performance in the Indian Premiere League 2024 as PBKS team member.

'I am going through a transition': Shikhar Dhawan In another interview, Shikhar Dhawan admitted that he is about to begin another phase of his life and has entered into a different transition phase. In an interview with ANi, he said that he will soon stand on the threshold of a new chapter in his life.

The 38-year-old cricketer was last seen in the Blue Jersey in an international match in December 2022. However, he continued to give his best in the IPL 2024 tournament.

"I am also going through a transition 'Jahan Meri Cricket Vishram Pe Aayegi' and a new chapter in my life will start. You only have a certain age till you can play. It could be one year more, two years more, or xyz for me...," ANI quoted Dhawan.

Dhawan, who is the first man to hit back-to-back hundreds in the IPL, made his debut in the inaugural season and went on to become the second-highest run-getter with a whopping tally of 6,769 runs.

Even in the last edition, he racked up 373 runs at an average of 41.44, demonstrating his hunger to perform on the big stage. But this season, he managed to feature in only five games and missed the majority of the season due to a shoulder injury.

