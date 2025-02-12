Shikhar Dhawan’s no-nonsense stance on India vs Pakistan cricketing ties: ’No cricket until terrorism ends’

Country's stance on national security should always take precedence over cricket, opined former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Due to the political tensions between the two countries, India have never played a bilateral series against Pakistan after 2012. Nor have they travelled Pakistan to play any continental or International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

Pakistan is hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with India playing all their matches at a neutral venue in Dubai. It was upon India's denial to not travel to Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was forced to hold their first ICC tournament in 30 years in a hybrid model.

Shikhar Dhawan, who retired from cricket last year, believed that India should not play in Pakistan untill terrorism ends. "No, I don't think so. Cricket shouldn't come before our country's stand. Until terrorism ends, there should be no cricket in Pakistan," Shikhar Dhawan told ANI.

This is not the first time India have not travelled to Pakistan for a multi-team competition. Back in 2023, the Asia Cup was held in hybrid model after India refused to travel to their neighbouring country. Pakistan was the hosts of the 2023 Asia Cup with Sri Lanka as co-hosts.

Notably, India and Pakistan players share a cordial relationship between them and have time and again wanted to play on each other's soil. But the decisions are made at the highest levels of governance.

"First, the governments need to be on the same page. Then it comes down to the cricket boards, and finally to the players. Players don't have much say in these matters. If our country has taken a stand that we will not play in Pakistan, then we stand by it," he added.

Dhawan named Champions Trophy 2025 ambassador Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday named as one of the four event ambassadors for the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19. The ICC has also named Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, and New Zealand's legendary fast bowler, Tim Southee as event ambassadors.

The quartet will write guest columns and will also attend matches, sharing their thoughts on the event, where the world's best eight teams will compete for the top honour.

As India's highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy, with an outstanding 701 runs across two editions, Shikhar Dhawan has long been one of the most iconic players in the history of the competition.

He also holds the distinction of being the only player to win two consecutive Golden Bats (for the highest run-getter) in the tournament. His remarkable achievements include being named the Player of the Tournament in the 2013 edition, as well as holding the record for the most centuries in Champions Trophy history.