Shivam Dube displayed a sensational performance in Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 match against Services, leaving fans and selectors awestruck ahead of IPL 2025.

The all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 71 runs off just 37 deliveries, decorated with seven towering sixes and two boundaries. Mumbai posted an imposing total of 192/4 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Services, opting to field after winning the toss, initially gained an advantage by dismissing Mumbai’s star opener Prithvi Shaw for a duck. The Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with a quick 20 off 14 balls.

But, it was Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube who turned the game around. After Mumbai found themselves at 36/2, the duo forged an electrifying 130-run partnership for the fourth wicket in just 66 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav was at his flamboyant best, scoring 70 off 46 balls. His knock included seven boundaries and four sixes before being dismissed in the final over.

Mumbai’s total of 192/4 set a daunting target for Services, who were bundled out for 153 in 19.3 overs. Shardul Thakur led Mumbai’s bowling attack, picking up 4 crucial wickets. Shams Mulani took 3 while Dube and Mohit Avasthi took 1 each.

Mumbai have now secured 4 wins in 5 cricket matches so far, climbing to third place in Group E of the tournament. Table toppers Andra Pradesh (4 wins in 4 matches) and Kerala (4 wins in 5 matches) also have 16 points each.

Shivam Dube in IPL 2025 Shivam Dube’s incredible form has not only bolstered Mumbai’s campaign but also positioned him as a key player to watch in the upcoming IPL 2025 auctions. He will, however, change colours for IPL 2025.

Dube will play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which have retained him for ₹12 crore ahead of IPL 2025. Dube’s impressive stats, including a strike rate of 162.30 in 2024, cemented his value.

Bought for ₹4 crore in 2022, Dube has delivered consistent performances over three seasons. He has secured his place among CSK’s top retentions alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja.