Shivam Dube has been a consistent performer for CSK this season, scoring 242 runs at a strike rate of 147, and an impressive average of 60. Such has been Dube's impact in this year's IPL that opposition teams have started reserving their top bowlers to check the left-hander, when comes to the crease in the final overs.

The 30-year-old has hit two half-centuries this season and has been instrumental in Chennai Super Kings' four wins so far. The defending champions will also be relying heavily on Dube to help them reach the play-off stage.

Dube's performances so far have put him among the top contenders to make India's squad for the 20-over World Cup, which begins immediately after the IPL. Former South Africa opener AB De Villiers has also suggested that Dube should be part of India's T20 plans.

Commenting about CSK's run in the IPL so far on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said, "The mighty Chennai Super Kings, had that slip-up in the middle of their tournament with a double loss back to back, which was odd. But they're back on the winning ways and looking good for the yellow jerseys,"

On the topic of Dube finding a place in India's T20 World Cup squad, the former Proteas player said, "Shivam Dube finds himself in a spot where he could possibly make that T20 World Cup squad. The only problem is there's a lot of traffic, he has put his hand up on numerous occasions, he's had a fantastic season. He is a powerhouse hitter and just a fantastic cricketer,"

"He has come a very long way since he left RCB and I have touched on this before…he's found something there at the CSK camp that's made him feel free and he looks like he's playing the best cricket of his life," De Villiers said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!