CSK's Shivam Dube in India's T20 World Cup squad? SA legend AB De Villiers says ‘the only problem is…’
Shivam Dube has been a consistent performer for the CSK so far in IPL 2024, with 242 runs at a strike rate of 147. His impact has led to 4 wins for the team. AB De Villiers believes Dube deserves a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.
