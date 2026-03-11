‘Shivam Dube, who?’ TC gets suspicious as India’s World Cup hero travels by train; check how he manages to escape crowd

Shivam Dube had to reach home as soon as possible. So, he took an unusual decision. Just like millions of Indian cricket fans, the all-rounder decided to tak a train.

It was hours after hitting a match-defining innings in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shivam Dube hid under a thick railway blanket on the top berth of an AC 3-Tier train coach. He hoped nobody would recognise him.

Shivam Dube and his wife, Anjum Khan, wanted to get home to Ayaan, their 4-year-old son, and Mehwish, their 2-year-old daughter. But, all flights to Mumbai fully booked after the match.

The southpaw had no choice but to board the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Sayaji Express in the early hours of Monday morning. The couple and their friend came to know that the 3rd AC tickets were still available.

"Everyone we spoke to was worried, family and friends. What if someone recognised me at the station or inside the train?" Dube told The Indian Express.

The 32-year-old came up with a simple but effective disguise. He wore a cap, a mask and a full-sleeved T-shirt. He also chose an early 5.10 AM train, banking on a nearly empty platform.

However, the station was still buzzing with fans, many of whom were still wearing India colours. So, Dube tweaked his plan. He waited in the car until just five minutes before departure. Then, he quickly boarded the train.

Once inside, he climbed straight to the top berth and pulled the blanket over himself. Then the ticket checker arrived.

“Shivam Dube? Woh kaun hai (who’s that)? Cricketer?” the TC asked.

“No, no. Woh kahan se aayega (why will he come here)?” replied Anjum without hesitation. The TC left.

What happened in train Exhausted from the long tournament and celebrations, Dube tried to sleep through the eight-hour journey. Once, he slipped down to use the washroom and back. Nobody recognised him.

But, he knew getting off at Borivali in broad daylight would be a different challenge altogether. So, he quietly called the police for help.

“They thought I was landing at the airport but were surprised when I told them that I was travelling by train. I was provided a police escort. So, things were easy, and the exit was smooth,” Dube told the publication.

It was a quiet, unassuming end to the Indian cricket team's most memorable night this year. The plan worked. India's World Cup hero made it home quietly, without being mobbed.

