The rivalry between Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar is back again in full swing as the Pakistani pacer took a brutal dig at Sehwag for chanting his 300 run knock over and over again. Akhtar was responding to an ad posted by Sehwag for Myntra fwd where the batter keeps mentioning the fact that he is triple centurion.

Shoaib Akhtar reignites rivalry with Sehwag: Sehwag while posting a video on Instagram wrote, “Ek triple centurion ke handle se @fwd ka ad post ho raha hai.”

"@fwd vaalo kisi stylish bande ko lena next ad mein (mere DM open hain). Hahaha." Akhtar replied to Sehwag's video of Myntra ad.

In a video posted on Instagram, Akhtar said, "I saw a video of Viru Paaji. Man, I'm fed up of hearing him talk. It's the same tape playing for the last 20 years-'300, 300, 300'. Come on, brother, I was there too when you scored that 300. You played really well, no doubt. But it's the month of fasting, and one has to control their tongue-so please, stop now. If you want an entry in the Guinness World Records, I can get that done: 'The person who says 300 the most in the world-Virender Sehwag!',"

When Shoaib Akhtar called Virender Sehwag India's greatest batsman: While Akhtar is annoyed by Sehwag's antics at the moment, that was not always the case. In fact just last month, Akhtar in a teaser for Netflix’s The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan could be heard calling Sehwag, “the greatest batsman India has ever produced”.

“Mr. Virender Sehwag, the greatest batsman India has ever produced,” the Rawalpindi Express says in the video clip.