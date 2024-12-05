Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Akhtar stated Babar Azam need to score at least three centuries in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy at home to secure his place in the national team in one-dayers. One of the best batters in white-ball cricket, Babar has going through a rough patch lately. After failing to impress in the first Test against England at home, Babar was dropped from the next two. Although he was taken to Australia for the white-ball series, the 30-year-old scored 47 runs and 80 runs in three T20Is and three ODIs respectively.

Ranked top in ODIs among batters ahead of the Indian trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, Babar needs to protect his place in the team and there can't be a better opportunity than the Champions Trophy, scheduled in February-March next year.

"He is our star player. I back him, but the thing is with the new management, new mindset, he has to change his neurological wiring because the new management will not consider him in T20s, as a matter of fact, even for the ODIs," Akhtar told on a Pakistani TV channel.

"Otherwise the Champions Trophy is the time and the place where Babar needs to be on the forefront for Pakistan. He should dominate the tournament and needs to score three match-winning hundreds in the Champions Trophy to prove himself in the format. Otherwise, the path will be very difficult," added Akhtar.

ICC Champions Trophy chaos yet to be solved Meanwhile, the deadlock between BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to be broken. Pakistan is hosts of the Champions Trophy. On the other hand, BCCI has already communicated to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that they didn't get government clearance to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons.