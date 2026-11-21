Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that his team used bottle tops to alter the condition of the ball during tours of England. The remarks came on Wisden’s The Scoop as Australia’s 2018 Sandpapergate scandal returned to public debate following fresh claims in Usman Khawaja’s autobiography. Akhtar said the practice was aimed at generating reverse swing and was known to the whole dressing room.

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Shoaib Akhtar on Australian controversy Shoaib Akhtar urged people to move on from the Australian controversy. “Mate, come on. Let go of it now. Why are you making a huge fuss out of this? I understand it's damage to cricket. It damaged our cricket too. We used to use bottle tops, not sandpaper, back in England. We used to change the balls and do all sorts of things,” Akhtar said.

He described bottle tops as the tool of choice in English conditions, where one side of the ball was deliberately roughened so it would reverse later in the innings.

Also Read | Cummins slams Khawaja as he breaks silence on 2018 ball-tampering scandal

Why Shoaib Akhtar calls it a team decision The former pacer backed the idea that such changes could not stay hidden from teammates. “The thing is, what Usman said, it has to be a team decision. It cannot be a couple of guys' decision. I'm sorry to say this. We used to play with cricket balls. I did all sorts of things, right? But the whole team knew it because if we didn't reverse the ball, we weren't going to win games,” he added. Akhtar framed the method as a collective response to the need for reverse swing rather than the act of one or two individuals.

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It is to be noted that under the laws of cricket, intentionally scratching, cutting, or applying foreign objects to change the ball’s surface is strictly prohibited. The rules exist to protect the natural contest between bat and ball, and breaches attract formal sanctions.

Earlier confessions and past punishments Shoaib Akhtar has spoken about ball alteration before. In his 2011 autobiography Controversially Yours, he acknowledged using boot spikes and the zipper of his back trouser pocket to work on the ball during his career. Official action followed more than once.

In November 2002, match referee Clive Lloyd reprimanded him for scratching the ball in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare; he escaped a ban on that occasion. In May 2003, he was banned for two ODIs after a separate case involving alteration of the ball’s condition in a match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Dambulla. The Sri Lankan players found guilty in the same ruling were fined 75 percent of their match fees.

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Shoaib Akhtar’s latest comments place Pakistan’s methods of that era alongside other well-known incidents and have renewed discussion about how reverse-swing techniques were pursued when enforcement was less strict. His candid account on the Wisden platform has drawn fresh attention to both his own record and the wider question of team culture around ball maintenance in international cricket.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.