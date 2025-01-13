Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar opined that Virat Kohli just needs to be reminded that he has a match against Pakistan, to get back into form. The former India captain endured a tough run with the bat in the past one year. His recent performances in the Test series against New Zealand and Australia have drawn more criticism for the right-hander.

In the last 10 Tests that Kohli played since September 2024, the India batter managed just 382 runs, including a hundred and a fifty to his name at an average of 22.47. Notably, this is his worst-ever figures in a calendar year since his debut.

In the T20 World Cup 2024 also, Kohli went through a barren run in the whole tournament before a match-turning fifty in the final against South Africa. He managed just 151 runs at a strike rate of 112.68.

With the England series and ICC Champions Trophy in horizon, experts and former cricketers are worried about Kohli's form going into the mega tournament that starts next month.

Akhtar want Kohli to recall his innings against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground during 2022 T20 World Cup. “If you want to wake up Virat Kohli, just tell him you have a match against Pakistan. Look at that innings he played in Melbourne,” Akhtar told India Today.

Akhtar hopes for Babar's return in form The former pacer hoped Babar Azam will find his lost form in white-ball cricket for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. He also lamented the loss of Saim Ayub, who injured his ankle while fielding against South Africa on the first day of the the second Test in Cape Town.