Shoaib Akhtar's stunned reaction to 99 miles per hour delivery went viral: Watch2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 02:56 AM IST
- During the Cricket World Cup of 2023, Akhtar delivered a ball at the lightening speed of 161.3 km per hour (100.2 miles per hour)
Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery in the world. During the Cricket World Cup of 2023, Akhtar delivered a ball at the lightning speed of 161.3 km per hour (100.2 miles per hour). The speed of his delivery used to give nightmares even to the best batsman in the world. Indian batsmen have also faced the wrath of the bowler and even big-ticket players like Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar used to play carefully against the pacer.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×