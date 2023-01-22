Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery in the world. During the Cricket World Cup of 2023, Akhtar delivered a ball at the lightning speed of 161.3 km per hour (100.2 miles per hour). The speed of his delivery used to give nightmares even to the best batsman in the world. Indian batsmen have also faced the wrath of the bowler and even big-ticket players like Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar used to play carefully against the pacer.

On Thursday, Akhtar posted a video on his Twitter account where he can be seen experiencing a speed of 99 miles per hour and his reaction to it went viral on social media. The video which included some of his best deliveries captured the reaction of the bowler to the lightning speed.

Tap to see what happens when the speed gets to 100#RawalpindiExpress pic.twitter.com/r7EVfjd1JP — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 19, 2023

In the video, Shoaib Akthar can be seen asking the attendant about the speed kept for the bowl which was 99mph, and then he went into the nets to experience the speed of the bowl and even reacted to the stunning speed. When the cameraperson asked him about the speed of the bowl he delivered, Akhtar proudly said 100.2 miles per hour. He even lightly asked the cameraperson now you know it.

Akhtar is very active on social media platforms and keeps commenting on the performance of different teams around the world. The veteran bowlers keep a close eye on the performances of India and Pakistan and when the two teams come face to face, Akhtar provides an depth analysis of the match.

The former bowler also comments on the cricket developments in India and when Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant went through an accident, he offered his prayers for his health."Thoughts & prayers with

@RishabhPant17 who had a terrible accident in Dehradun. I hope he recovers soon mentally & physically from this. Lots of love."