Cricketer Shoaib Malik has got married for the second time. This time, he is married to Pakistani actor Sana Javed. This news comes amid rumours about his divorce from Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza. Malik's revelation was made public via a post on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He shared the announcement with photographs from their wedding. “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs," Malik wrote.

Before this announcement, there had been whispers about a romantic link between the Pakistani cricket player and Javed. These suspicions gained momentum last year when Malik extended birthday wishes to Javed on social media. He shared a photograph with Sana Javed. It fuelled further speculation. "Happy Birthday Buddy," the 41-year-old cricketer wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘As an athlete but more as a woman…’: Sania Mirza backs wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Malik has previously shown public support for Javed. She faced criticism for her alleged behaviour towards juniors and make-up artists on a drama set. That time, Malik vouched for Javed's kindness.

“I have known Sana Javed for quite some time now and have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us," Malik wrote.

Also Read: Sania Mirza reminds Anand Mahindra to ‘keep the desire to excel alive’ This is Sana Javed's second marriage as well. She was earlier married to singer Umair Jaswal. Pakistani media speculated in late November 2023 that they might have been separated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sania Mirza’s cryptic post Sania Mirza has been Malik's wife since 2010. They have a son named Izhaan.

The ace tennis player earlier shared a message on her social media. The post was cryptic in nature. It seemed to reflect on the complexities of life choices, including marriage, fitness, financial discipline and communication.

Sania Mirza's cryptic post

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," Sania Mirza wrote earlier.

