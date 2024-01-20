Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed amid rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza, netizens react
Earlier, Sania Mirza had shared a cryptic story on Instagram, captioning the post, saying, 'Divorce is hard'. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza had got married in Hyderabad in 2012.
Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced on 20 January that he has tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The news arrived amid rumours of his separation with Indian tennis great Sania Mirza.
Another wrote, "Shoaib Malik is uneducated. He misinterpreted "pair" as a "pair" of wives.
Some even shared memes: