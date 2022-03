“Shocked, stunned & miserable," Sachin Tendulkar said as he learned about the death of Shane Warne, while West Indies cricketing Brian Lara legend expressed, “My friend is gone". Apparently, Sachin, Lara and Warne were great friends off the field too, even long after they retired from International cricket. Posting a picture of the awesome threesome last year, Warne said, Great battles on the field and great friends of the field.

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, often referred to as the spin king, died due to a heart attack on Friday. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,"a statement on the Fox website said. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it added.

On learning the news, Sachin Tendulkar said on Twitter, Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!

Shocked, stunned & miserable…



Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.



Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Brain Lara took to Twitter to express, And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!! My condolences goes out to his family. RIP Warnie!! You will be missed.

💔 And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!!

We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!!

My condolences goes out to his family.

RIP Warnie!! You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sQOrL9dIyM — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) March 4, 2022

Last year, the Australian Cricketer had posted an iconic picture of three of them, noting how their friendship flourished off the field too. He took to Instagram to say, Great battles on the field and great friends of the field! The three of us always tried our best to entertain and play the game in the right spirit - plus inspire people

Posting another picture earlier, he had said, These two guys were clearly and easily the best two batsmen I played with or against and the best of my generation too (1989-2013) @sachintendulkar and @brianlaraofficial! Did you like watching the 3 of us play and do battle out on the field?

Another of his contemporary, Waqar Younis said, Shane Warne no more.. I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I’m hearing this. Very, very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation is gone. Goodbye Legend Shane Warne

Shane Warne no more..

I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I’m hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 4, 2022

What other cricketers tweeted:

Yuvraj Singh

It’s a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne 💔 Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed 🙏🏻 my condolences to his family — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2022

Ishant Sharma:

Absolutely shocked to hear the passing of #ShaneWarne.



One of the greatest cricketers & legendary spinners of all time. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.



Rest in Peace, legend!🙏 pic.twitter.com/9kqqGmXs1G — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) March 4, 2022

BCCI:

The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft. pic.twitter.com/ZXiRUTr5eJ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned for 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

All that you need to know about Shane Warne:

Full name: Shane Keith Warne

Born: September 13, 1969 in Melbourne

Died: March 4, 2022 in Koh Samui, Thailand

Major teams: Australia, Victoria, Rajasthan Royals, Hampshire, Melbourne Stars

Bowling style: Right-arm leg-break

Test debut: v India, Sydney, January 1992

Last Test: v England, Sydney, January 2007

Test record: 145 matches, 708 wickets, 25.41 average

One-day record: 194 matches, 293 wickets, 25.73 average

Some of Warne's greatest achievements:

- In 2000 selected as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, the only specialist bowler selected in the quintet

- Leading wicket-taker in Tests before being overtaken by Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka

- Only second bowler after Muralitharan to take combined 1,000 wickets in Tests and ODIs

