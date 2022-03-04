This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field, Sachin Tendulkar said
We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time, Brian Lara wrote
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
“Shocked, stunned & miserable," Sachin Tendulkar said as he learned about the death of Shane Warne, while West Indies cricketing Brian Lara legend expressed, “My friend is gone". Apparently, Sachin, Lara and Warne were great friends off the field too, even long after they retired from International cricket. Posting a picture of the awesome threesome last year, Warne said, Great battles on the field and great friends of the field.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“Shocked, stunned & miserable," Sachin Tendulkar said as he learned about the death of Shane Warne, while West Indies cricketing Brian Lara legend expressed, “My friend is gone". Apparently, Sachin, Lara and Warne were great friends off the field too, even long after they retired from International cricket. Posting a picture of the awesome threesome last year, Warne said, Great battles on the field and great friends of the field.
Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, often referred to as the spin king, died due to a heart attack on Friday. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,"a statement on the Fox website said. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it added.
Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, often referred to as the spin king, died due to a heart attack on Friday. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,"a statement on the Fox website said. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it added.
On learning the news, Sachin Tendulkar said on Twitter, Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Brain Lara took to Twitter to express, And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!! My condolences goes out to his family. RIP Warnie!! You will be missed.
Last year, the Australian Cricketer had posted an iconic picture of three of them, noting how their friendship flourished off the field too. He took to Instagram to say, Great battles on the field and great friends of the field! The three of us always tried our best to entertain and play the game in the right spirit - plus inspire people
Posting another picture earlier, he had said, These two guys were clearly and easily the best two batsmen I played with or against and the best of my generation too (1989-2013) @sachintendulkar and @brianlaraofficial! Did you like watching the 3 of us play and do battle out on the field?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Posting another picture earlier, he had said, These two guys were clearly and easily the best two batsmen I played with or against and the best of my generation too (1989-2013) @sachintendulkar and @brianlaraofficial! Did you like watching the 3 of us play and do battle out on the field?
|#+|
Another of his contemporary, Waqar Younis said, Shane Warne no more.. I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I’m hearing this. Very, very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation is gone. Goodbye Legend Shane Warne
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What other cricketers tweeted:
Yuvraj Singh
Ishant Sharma:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BCCI:
Shane Warne was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned for 145 Test matches.
Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All that you need to know about Shane Warne:
Full name: Shane Keith Warne
Born: September 13, 1969 in Melbourne
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Died: March 4, 2022 in Koh Samui, Thailand
Major teams: Australia, Victoria, Rajasthan Royals, Hampshire, Melbourne Stars
Bowling style: Right-arm leg-break
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Test debut: v India, Sydney, January 1992
Last Test: v England, Sydney, January 2007
Test record: 145 matches, 708 wickets, 25.41 average
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
One-day record: 194 matches, 293 wickets, 25.73 average
Some of Warne's greatest achievements:
- In 2000 selected as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, the only specialist bowler selected in the quintet
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- Leading wicket-taker in Tests before being overtaken by Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka
- Only second bowler after Muralitharan to take combined 1,000 wickets in Tests and ODIs
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!