Shooting at Cricket Canada President Arvinder Khosa's house; no arrests made so far: Report

Multiple shots were reportedly fired at the home of newly elected Cricket Canada President Arvinder Khosa in Surrey, British Columbia, in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to a report in CBC News, at least five bullet holes were visible in the door, exterior and window of the house. Khosa confirmed the shooting but did not provide details about the incident.

According to the police, the officers responded to the shooting at approximately 4.40 am PT and the house was occupied at the time of the shooting. "An individual associated with the residence that was shot this morning has received extortion- related threats," media relations officer Sergeant Ali Gailus told CBC's The Fifth Estate.

No arrests made so far No arrests have been made so far. Khosa was elected the interim President of Cricket Canada in April in the aftermath of BC Supreme Court Justice’s order regarding the leadership deadlock at Cricket Canada. Later, he was made the permanent President of Cricket Canada on a two-year contract.

It was only a few weeks ago when Cricket Canada was under investigation by The Fifth Estate. The investigation revealed details of corruption allegations and organised crime influence.

The investigation also revealed that important people connected to Cricket Canada were involved in attempts to fix parts of matches.

The investigation also revealed that Khosa also had links to players who were affiliated with the Bishnoi gang, and even threatened a men’s national team player in 2025. Every individual named in the investigation, including Khosa, has denied the claims.

During the 2026 T20 World Cup earlier this year, corruption allegations surfaced during a group-stage match between New Zealand and Canada in Chennai.

The incident took place during the fifth over of New Zealand’s innings when Canada skipper Dilpreet Singh Bajwa bowled the over. Canada had started the innings by introducing two pacers in Jaskaran Singh and Dilon Heyliger.

However, the duo conceded 29 runs between them, prompting them to switch to spin.

In the fifth over that Dilpreet bowled, he started with a no-ball before going wide down the leg side. Eventually, he gave away 15 runs in the over, courtesy of a few boundaries, prompting the ICC to investigate the incident.

The ICC were also investigating a recorded phone call of former Canada head coach Khurram Chohan. During Chohan’s phone call, he alleged that a few members of Cricket Canada forced him to select national team players. He also added that there were attempts to fix matches.