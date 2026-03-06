Subscribe

Should India bat first or chase in T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad? Where do stats lead us to?

How have India fared in T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad? Should India bat first or chase in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand? Here're what stats indicate. 

Koushik Paul
Updated7 Mar 2026, 12:06 AM IST
Sanju Samson is in red-hot form for India in the T20 World Cup 2026.
The Indian batters have been in red-hot form in the past three matches of the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring 700-plus runs, including two 250-plus totals. Be it batting first or chasing, the Men in Blue batted with perfection with Sanju Samson earning plaudits in two of those games.

If a report in ESPNcricinfo is to be believed, a wicket with a mixture of red and black soil will be on offer for both India and New Zealand in the final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, thus assisting both batter and bowlers with bounce and seam.

With scores of 170-plus in all the six games so far in the ongoing tournament, a high-scoring encounter is on cards on a Super Sunday. For the unversed, this will be the second time within a year that India and New Zealand will face in an ICC knockout final after 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

In a high-pressure final, toss always plays an important role, irrespective of the nature of the wicket. For India, it's always been bat first after winning the toss in both their T20 World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2024. Only in 2014, India were asked to bat first after losing the toss.

The Men in Blue should bat first on Sunday if Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss in Ahmedabad. Not just being superstitious, but the home team's record say so in this edition. In eight matches so far, India have won six games while batting first. India won against West Indies while chasing.

Batting first for any team not only allows the batters to play with a clear mind, but at the same time also puts the opposition under the scoreboard pressure, just like in the cases of Pakistan and South Africa.

India in T20 World Cup finals so far

Toss MatchTournamentWinnerMargin
IndiaIndia vs Pakistan2007 T20 World Cup Final IndiaBy 5 runs
Sri LankaIndia vs Sri Lanka2014 T20 World Cup FinalSri LankaLost by 6 wickets
IndiaIndia vs South Africa2024 T20 World Cup FinalIndiaBy 7 runs

The stats in Ahmedabad also favour India batting first. So far, India have played 10 T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning eight and losing two. Out of their eight wins, India batted first in six of them, thus once again proving why batting first will be Suryakumar's go-to option if he wins the toss. In fact, out of six games played at this venue in this edition of the T20 World Cup, four teams have won batting first.

India's record in Ahmedabad in T20Is

OppositionResultMarginBatYear
PakistanWonBy 11 runs1st2012
EnglandLostBy 8 wickets1st2021
EnglandWonBy 7 wickets2nd2021
EnglandLostBy 8 wickets1st2021
EnglandWonBy 8 runs1st2021
EnglandWonBy 36 runs1st2021
New ZealandWonBy 168 runs1st2023
South AfricaWonBy 30 runs1st2025
NetherlandsWonBy 17 runs1st2026
South AfricaLostBy 76 runs2nd2026

Both teams are coming into the final on the back of splendid performances in the semifinals. For New Zealand, revenge will on Mitchell Santner & Co's mind. All will depend on who handles pressure on the given day.

T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Ahmedabad

DateMatch TypeTeamsResultBat first
February 9Group StageSouth Africa vs CanadaSouth Africa won by 82 runsSouth Africa
February 11Group StageSouth Africa vs AfghanistanSouth Africa won by 6 wicketsSouth Africa
February 14Group StageNew Zealand vs South AfricaSouth Africa won by 7 wicketsNew Zealand
February 18Group StageIndia vs NetherlandsIndia won by 17 runsIndia
February 22Super 8sIndia vs South AfricaSouth Africa won by 76 runsSouth Africa
February 26Super 8sWest Indies vs ZimbabweWest Indies won by 42 runsWest Indies
March 8FinalIndia vs New ZealandTBD

CricketWorld Cup
