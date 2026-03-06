Should India bat first or chase in T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad? Where do stats lead us to?

The Indian batters have been in red-hot form in the past three matches of the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring 700-plus runs, including two 250-plus totals. Be it batting first or chasing, the Men in Blue batted with perfection with Sanju Samson earning plaudits in two of those games.

If a report in ESPNcricinfo is to be believed, a wicket with a mixture of red and black soil will be on offer for both India and New Zealand in the final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, thus assisting both batter and bowlers with bounce and seam.

With scores of 170-plus in all the six games so far in the ongoing tournament, a high-scoring encounter is on cards on a Super Sunday. For the unversed, this will be the second time within a year that India and New Zealand will face in an ICC knockout final after 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

In a high-pressure final, toss always plays an important role, irrespective of the nature of the wicket. For India, it's always been bat first after winning the toss in both their T20 World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2024. Only in 2014, India were asked to bat first after losing the toss.

The Men in Blue should bat first on Sunday if Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss in Ahmedabad. Not just being superstitious, but the home team's record say so in this edition. In eight matches so far, India have won six games while batting first. India won against West Indies while chasing.

Batting first for any team not only allows the batters to play with a clear mind, but at the same time also puts the opposition under the scoreboard pressure, just like in the cases of Pakistan and South Africa.

India in T20 World Cup finals so far

Toss Match Tournament Winner Margin India India vs Pakistan 2007 T20 World Cup Final India By 5 runs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka 2014 T20 World Cup Final Sri Lanka Lost by 6 wickets India India vs South Africa 2024 T20 World Cup Final India By 7 runs

The stats in Ahmedabad also favour India batting first. So far, India have played 10 T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning eight and losing two. Out of their eight wins, India batted first in six of them, thus once again proving why batting first will be Suryakumar's go-to option if he wins the toss. In fact, out of six games played at this venue in this edition of the T20 World Cup, four teams have won batting first.

India's record in Ahmedabad in T20Is

Opposition Result Margin Bat Year Pakistan Won By 11 runs 1st 2012 England Lost By 8 wickets 1st 2021 England Won By 7 wickets 2nd 2021 England Lost By 8 wickets 1st 2021 England Won By 8 runs 1st 2021 England Won By 36 runs 1st 2021 New Zealand Won By 168 runs 1st 2023 South Africa Won By 30 runs 1st 2025 Netherlands Won By 17 runs 1st 2026 South Africa Lost By 76 runs 2nd 2026

Both teams are coming into the final on the back of splendid performances in the semifinals. For New Zealand, revenge will on Mitchell Santner & Co's mind. All will depend on who handles pressure on the given day.

T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Ahmedabad

Date Match Type Teams Result Bat first February 9 Group Stage South Africa vs Canada South Africa won by 82 runs South Africa February 11 Group Stage South Africa vs Afghanistan South Africa won by 6 wickets South Africa February 14 Group Stage New Zealand vs South Africa South Africa won by 7 wickets New Zealand February 18 Group Stage India vs Netherlands India won by 17 runs India February 22 Super 8s India vs South Africa South Africa won by 76 runs South Africa February 26 Super 8s West Indies vs Zimbabwe West Indies won by 42 runs West Indies March 8 Final India vs New Zealand TBD

About the Author Koushik Paul



