India have advanced to the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8. However, Virat Kohli's struggles as an opener and Rohit Sharma's mixed performance raise concerns.

Virat Kohli is playing as an opener in the tournament while he typically bats at number 3. King Kohli has not found his form in this tournament so far. He scored 1 off 5 against Ireland and 4 off 3 against Pakistan. Against the United States, he was out on a Golden Duck as Saurabh Netravalkar claimed his wicket.

Also Read: Babar Azam is given enough chances to improve as Pakistan captain, but…: Shahid Afridi For Rohit Sharma, it was a decent start. He scored 52 off 37 balls against Ireland and helped India win by 8 wickets. Against Pakistan, however, he was out after having a good start. He scored 13 off 12 balls. Against the United States, he was out after scoring 3 off 6 balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Manjrekar on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, known to be vocal on Indian cricket, has spoken about the issue.

Also Read: The Afghanistan supremacy in T20 World Cup 2024 "Ideally if you have gone for people like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, then you have gone for experience. You want to take your experienced players in World Cup to deliver when it really matters," said the former cricketer.

“So, I don't mind if certain players are out of form, coming into the semi-finals and finals. If they play a defining innings in a semi-final or knock-out games or in the finals to win the title, that's the kind of expectation you must have from your senior players," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar blasts ICC for India vs Canada T20 World Cup match washout “If a youngster comes to the fore, that's a bonus like it happened in 1992 with Pakistan with Inzamam-ul-Haq. It's the seniors who have to make the major contribution and that is why I guess selectors go for experience in T20 World Cup," Manjrejar added.

