Shree Charani breaks record for most wickets for India in single women’s T20 World Cup edition

Young left-arm spinner Shree Charani etched her name in history on Thursday by breaking the record for the most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in a single edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup.
The 21-year-old from Andhra Pradesh dismissed Bangladesh’s Shorna Akter in the 20th over to claim her 11th wicket of the tournament. With that scalp, she went past Poonam Yadav’s previous Indian record of 10 wickets from the 2020 edition. Charani now sits on 12 wickets and counting in the ongoing 2026 edition.
Poonam Yadav’s 10-wicket haul in 2020 had stood as the benchmark for Indian bowlers in the Women’s T20 World Cup for six years. Before that, Diana David held the mark with nine wickets in 2010. Other notable performances include Poonam Yadav’s eight wickets in 2014 and Radha Yadav’s eight in 2018.
N. Shree Charani (2026): 12*
Poonam Yadav (2020): 10
Diana David (2010): 9
Poonam Yadav (2014): 8
Radha Yadav (2018): 8
Charani achieved the feat in far fewer matches than her predecessors, underlining her impact in India’s campaign.
In the ongoing clash at Old Trafford, where Bangladesh won the toss and batted first, Shree Charani produced another controlled spell. Her ability to vary pace and flight troubled the Bangladesh batters on a pitch offering some assistance to spinners. The wicket of Shorna Akter proved to be the decisive moment that took her past the old Indian mark.
Her figures across the tournament highlight her consistency. She started with 3/21 against Pakistan, followed by a career-best 4/19 against the Netherlands, and 3/24 versus South Africa. The two additional wickets in game against Bangladesh have pushed her to the top of the Indian record books in record time. In the game she finished with 2/21.
The match against Bangladesh is crucial for India’s semi-final hopes. A strong showing with the ball, spearheaded by Shree Charani, improves their chances of finishing in the top two of Group A. With knockout stages approaching, her form could prove decisive in high-stakes games.
With the possibility of more matches in the knockout phase, Shree Charani has a good opportunity to challenge the all-time record of 15 wickets registered by New Zealand's Amelia Kerr.
Most wickets in a Women’s T20 WC edition
15 - Amelia Kerr (NZ-W, 2024)
13 - Anya Shrubsole (ENG-W, 2014)
13 - Megan Schutt (AUS-W, 2020)
12 - Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W, 2024)
12 - Shree Charani (IND-W, 2026)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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