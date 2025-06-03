Shreyas ‘hungrier’ because of England Test snub: Ricky Ponting makes massive remark ahead of IPL Final

Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting has revealed that Shreyas Iyer has accepted the Indian selectors' decision not to include him in the 18-member squad for the five-match England series, and that he is now more determined than ever to perform for the franchise. Notably, the 30-year-old batter has turned the fortunes of PBKS around, leading the franchise to their first IPL final in 11 years.

Advertisement

Iyer was not included in the BCCI contract last year due to missing a domestic match. This year, however, Iyer returned to domestic cricket and amassed a plethora of runs in all formats, putting his Test return in contention. However, selectors were unimpressed by Iyer's effort as he did not find a place in the 18 man squad led by Shubman Gil.

Ricky Ponting on Shreyas Iyer's omission from India squad: Ponting in a conversation with the ICC Review ahead of the IPL Playoffs said, "I actually was gutted...but he's accepted that really well and he's moved on,"

"He's just got that real hunger in his eyes to do well every time that he plays for us here and wants to win games of cricket and wants to evolve and develop into the best leader and captain that he can be," the former Australian captain added.

Advertisement

"So I was disappointed that he didn't get picked as I actually felt that he would get picked. But he didn't. And I think that probably makes him a little bit hungrier for us when these playoff games come around." Ponting further noted.

While the conversation was recorded ahead of the Playoffs, Ponting almost predicted Iyer's mood. The Punjab Kings captain put on a show in Ahmedabad on Sunday as he single handedly led his franchise to win the match Qualifier 2 match against the Mumba Indians with an 87 run knock.

Iyer's innings, undoubtedly, was the talk of the town but the even more talked about element was how Iyer didn't even flinch after hitting the winning runs. The PBKS skipper just hugged the non-striker and removed his helmet while heading towards the dugout in a determined fashio, almost as if he had piled up something special as his franchise takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the IPL Finals.