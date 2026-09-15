Shreyas Iyer adds new feather in the cap as Indian captain during IND vs AFG 2nd T20I; becomes first skipper to…

Shreyas Iyer added a new feather in his short leadership tenure as the Indian captain became the first man to win 11 tosses in his opening 12 matches in T20Is. Iyer reached the milestone during the second T20I against Afghanistan on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

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Iyer was appointed the captain of the Indian T20I side after T20 World Cup 2026-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav was dropped from the Indian team earlier this year. Iyer lost his first two series as Indian captain to Ireland and England, as the Men in Blue suffered six out of seven matches.

Iyer's first T20I series win as an Indian captain came in Zimbabwe when they won 3-0. In the ongoing series against Afghanistan, India are 1-0 up. With this toss win on Tuesday, Iyer went past Qatar's Mirza Baig and Philippines' Henry Tyler, both of whom won 10 tosses of their first 12 T20I matches.

Notably, Qatar and Philippines are not full member sides and have gotten T20I statuses only. England's Eoin Morgan and Mahmudullah Riyad of Bangladesh are the only two captains among full-member teams who are closest to Iyer. Both had won nine tosses each of their first 12 matches.

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Iyer's only toss loss came in the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

In contrast, Virat Kohli (India), Liton Das (Bangladesh) and Shai Hope (West Indies) had won only two tosses in their first 12 T20Is as captain, the least among full-member teams. Notably, none of them lead their respective countries in the shortest format any more.

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India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I toss report meanwhile, Iyer won the toss and opted to field against Afghanistan. India lead the three-match series which is being hosted by Afghanistan 1-0, having won the opening T20I by seven wickets.

India were forced to make one change to their playing eleven with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi replacing mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has been ruled out of the series due to injury.

“Varun Chakaravarthy experienced sudden-onset discomfort in his left lateral abdominal region while bowling his third over in the first T20I. Scans have revealed a side strain, and he has subsequently been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is,” the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I playing XIs India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi.

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Also Read | Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer excited to lead India at Asian Games

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in