Shreyas Iyer back as India A captain amid break from Test cricket, to lead in one-day series against Australia A

India A’s revised squad for the 3-match one-day series against Australia A has been announced. The series starts on September 30 in Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer will captain all 3 games, with different combinations around him.

For the 1st match, the squad includes Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya and Simarjeet Singh. It is unclear who will act as Vice Captain.

Priyansh Arya and Simarjeet Singh will leave the squad after the opener. For the 2nd and 3rd matches, Tilak Varma will join as vice-captain, along with Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. They will join following a brief break after the Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28.

Earlier, Rajat Patidar was expected to captain the first game, with Tilak Varma leading the next two. However, now, Shreyas Iyer will be the captain for all 3 matches.

Shreyas Iyer takes break from Test cricket Shreyas Iyer has decided to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket due to back issues. He informed the BCCI through an email and pulled out of the India A vs Australia A four-day game in Lucknow.

That's why he is unlikely to be a part of India's Test squad against the upcoming series against the West Indies.

On September 25, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the update. Iyer had successful surgery in the UK. But, he is again facing spasms and stiffness in longer formats.

“He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup," ESPNcricinfo quoted Saikia as saying.

Shreyas Iyer’s back issues Shreyas Iyer, who led India A in the first four-day match against Australia A, pulled out of the second game due to back issues. He will also miss the Irani Cup, where he was expected to play for Rest of India against Vidarbha.

Iyer’s form has been patchy since returning from injury, with low scores in the Duleep Trophy and against Australia A.

His back issues began in late 2022, forcing surgery in April 2023 and keeping him out of that year’s IPL. He returned strongly in the Asia Cup and the 2023 World Cup.

However, his fitness troubles led to him missing some first-class cricket. It even cost him a BCCI contract in 2024.

Shreyas Iyer regained it and performed well in early 2025. He finished as India’s top scorer in the Champions Trophy. He also led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2024 final.